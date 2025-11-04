Coco Gauff's Strategic Win: A Masterclass at the WTA Finals

Coco Gauff showcased a commanding performance at the WTA Finals, defeating Jasmine Paolini with a decisive 6-3, 6-2 victory. This win marked an essential comeback for Gauff, who had struggled in her previous match against Jessica Pegula.

In a match where every point was crucial, Gauff quickly established a 3-0 lead in the first set. Despite Paolini's efforts to break back, Gauff's strategic cross-court shots and relentless rallies secured her dominance in the game.

Gauff closed the match with a powerful serve, demonstrating her refined technique and tactical prowess, effectively keeping her tournament prospects alive. As the spotlight now turns to Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, the competition in Group Steffi Graf intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)