Spain vs England: A Clash of Women's Football Titans in 2027 World Cup Qualifiers

Spain, the current World Cup holders, and England, the 2023 finalists, will face off in the 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers. The draw, announced in Switzerland, places them in Group A3 with Iceland and Ukraine. The 2027 tournament will be held in Brazil, offering 11 UEFA qualification spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:58 IST
In a thrilling development for women's football, Spain and England, two giants of the sport, are set to clash in the 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers. The draw, conducted in Nyon, Switzerland, on Tuesday, places them in Group A3 alongside formidable opponents Iceland and Ukraine.

Spain, who captured their first major title by defeating England 1-0 in the 2023 final in Sydney, will once again meet the English squad. England, not to be underestimated, retained their European Championship crown by beating Spain in a penalty shootout in Basel earlier this year.

The 2027 World Cup, hosted in Brazil, offers 11 UEFA teams a chance to qualify, with only the top four group winners in League A securing automatic spots. Other teams can still aim for qualification through playoffs. Matches are set to begin on March 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

