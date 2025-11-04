Firecracker Frenzy: Celebration Turns Controversial in Mumbai Society

A case has been registered against Tuni Lawrance Fernandez and his two companions after they celebrated India's women's cricket team World Cup victory by bursting firecrackers in a Mumbai housing society's parking area.

The incident took place early Monday morning and resulted in some damage to residents' property, prompting a response from the local police. Despite the society's security guard attempting to stop them, the trio, allegedly intoxicated, refused to comply and verbally abused him.

By the time authorities arrived, the accused had fled. The police have filed the case under pertinent sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)