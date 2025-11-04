Firecracker Frenzy: Celebration Turns Controversial in Mumbai Society
A case was registered against Tuni Lawrance Fernandez and two friends for bursting firecrackers in a Mumbai society to celebrate India's women's cricket team World Cup win. The incident, which involved damage to property and unruly behavior, led to police intervention under the influence of alcohol.
- Country:
- India
A case has been registered against Tuni Lawrance Fernandez and his two companions after they celebrated India's women's cricket team World Cup victory by bursting firecrackers in a Mumbai housing society's parking area.
The incident took place early Monday morning and resulted in some damage to residents' property, prompting a response from the local police. Despite the society's security guard attempting to stop them, the trio, allegedly intoxicated, refused to comply and verbally abused him.
By the time authorities arrived, the accused had fled. The police have filed the case under pertinent sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for their actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- firecrackers
- cricket
- victory
- celebration
- police
- FIR
- housing society
- World Cup
- law
ALSO READ
Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13
Remains of Hostage Returned Amid Ceasefire
Marathi vs Hindi: MLA Surve's Controversial Remarks Ignite Political Firestorm
CBI Cracks Down on Corrupt Punjabi Police DIG: Massive Cash and Assets Seized
Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Arms Smuggling with Major Seizure