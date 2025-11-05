Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Honors Late Coach Nikola Pilic with Emotion-Filled Tribute

Novak Djokovic was visibly moved after his win at the Hellenic Championship, where a tribute was played for his late coach, Nikola Pilic. Pilic was a significant figure in Djokovic’s tennis journey, and the athlete pledged to keep his coach's legacy alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 10:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During the Hellenic Championship in Athens, tennis star Novak Djokovic was overcome with emotion following his second-round victory. The Serbian player was touched by a tribute video honoring his former coach, Nikola Pilic, who passed away in September at 86.

Pilic, a Croatian national, had a prestigious career, reaching the 1973 French Open final and leading Germany to three Davis Cup titles. Djokovic, who trained under Pilic at age 12, described him as his "tennis father" and praised his profound influence on his life and career.

Djokovic declared his commitment to celebrating Pilic's legacy, emphasizing the coach's impact on tennis and sports. "He was a special man," Djokovic stated, expressing consistent dedication to honor Pilic both on and off the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

