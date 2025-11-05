Matthew Short Embraces Spin Challenge in Run-Up to T20 World Cup
Australian cricketer Matthew Short is eager to improve against spin bowling as he prepares for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Adapting to subcontinental conditions is crucial, and Short is willing to adjust his batting position to secure a spot in the squad.
Australian batter Matthew Short is gearing up for the T20 World Cup, focusing on tackling spin bowling in subcontinental conditions. The 29-year-old acknowledges the need for adaptation as he aims to secure his place in the Australian squad set to compete in India and Sri Lanka.
Short, who has been key in Australia's current T20 series, says the team is testing various player positions to solidify their World Cup lineup. With India's strong squad providing tough competition, Short is willing to alter his batting order to enhance his chances of selection.
Despite the absence of key pacer Josh Hazlewood, Short is confident in the team's capabilities. The player remains optimistic about performances in the remaining matches, looking forward to showcasing his skills and adapting to different playing conditions.
