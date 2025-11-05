Yuvraj Singh Champions 'Sport for Good' in Vibrant Hong Kong

World Cup-winning cricket legend Yuvraj Singh has praised the Laureus 'Sport For Good' initiative, part of which includes conducting a cricket clinic in Hong Kong alongside former England captain Andrew Strauss.

This landmark event at the Hong Kong Cricket Club will see Singh and Strauss provide young players with group coaching, reflecting the 'Sport for Good' mission's objective to inspire and unite communities through sports.

Speaking to PTI, Singh expressed excitement about visiting Hong Kong as a Laureus Brand Ambassador, highlighting sports' potential to foster positive change and bridge communal gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)