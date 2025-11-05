Left Menu

Yuvraj Singh Champions 'Sport for Good' in Vibrant Hong Kong

World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh highlights Laureus' 'Sport For Good' initiative with a cricket clinic in Hong Kong, teaming up with former England captain Andrew Strauss. Celebrating sports' unifying power, Singh praises ongoing efforts to improve cricket facilities and talent in Asian countries like Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:24 IST
World Cup-winning cricket legend Yuvraj Singh has praised the Laureus 'Sport For Good' initiative, part of which includes conducting a cricket clinic in Hong Kong alongside former England captain Andrew Strauss.

This landmark event at the Hong Kong Cricket Club will see Singh and Strauss provide young players with group coaching, reflecting the 'Sport for Good' mission's objective to inspire and unite communities through sports.

Speaking to PTI, Singh expressed excitement about visiting Hong Kong as a Laureus Brand Ambassador, highlighting sports' potential to foster positive change and bridge communal gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

