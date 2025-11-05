Left Menu

UP Kabaddi League: Record-Breaking Auction, Emerging Stars and New Teams Shine in Season 2

Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League's second season concluded with a landmark player auction in Noida. Featuring 500 players and 12 franchises, the event saw strong participation and record-breaking bids, including Vinay Tevathia acquired for Rs 5.90 lakh. The league expands its reach adding new franchise, Gazab Ghaziabad, promising an exciting upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:11 IST
UP Kabaddi League: Record-Breaking Auction, Emerging Stars and New Teams Shine in Season 2
UPKL logo. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) wrapped up its second season player auction in Noida, marking a pivotal moment in its journey to becoming a premier state-level sports league in India. With 12 franchises and a budget of Rs 1.70 crore, the auction saw competitive bidding for 500 players, including top national talent.

This season welcomed the newest franchise, Gazab Ghaziabad, joining long-standing teams like the Aligarh Tigers and Kanpur Warriors. Aligarh Tigers' acquisition, Vinay Tevathia, emerged as the highest bid at Rs 5.90 lakh. The auction highlighted the increasing market value and appeal of kabaddi in the region.

Key performers from the defending champions, Lucknow Lions, were retained, fortifying their squad for another title defense. Sambhav Jain, UPKL Founder, emphasized the strategic nature of the auction, underscoring UPKL's role in promoting grassroots sports. The season, with 71 matches starting December 25, will broadcast live, showcasing India's indigenous sport prominently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Weighs Nuclear Tests Amid US Speculations

Putin Weighs Nuclear Tests Amid US Speculations

 Russian Federation
2
Massive Fire Engulfs Four Factories in Indore: No Injuries Reported

Massive Fire Engulfs Four Factories in Indore: No Injuries Reported

 India
3
Rakshit Hargave Takes the Helm at Britannia Industries

Rakshit Hargave Takes the Helm at Britannia Industries

 India
4
The Battle for Pokrovsk: Strategic Implications in Eastern Ukraine

The Battle for Pokrovsk: Strategic Implications in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025