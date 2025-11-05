UP Kabaddi League: Record-Breaking Auction, Emerging Stars and New Teams Shine in Season 2

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) wrapped up its second season player auction in Noida, marking a pivotal moment in its journey to becoming a premier state-level sports league in India. With 12 franchises and a budget of Rs 1.70 crore, the auction saw competitive bidding for 500 players, including top national talent.

This season welcomed the newest franchise, Gazab Ghaziabad, joining long-standing teams like the Aligarh Tigers and Kanpur Warriors. Aligarh Tigers' acquisition, Vinay Tevathia, emerged as the highest bid at Rs 5.90 lakh. The auction highlighted the increasing market value and appeal of kabaddi in the region.

Key performers from the defending champions, Lucknow Lions, were retained, fortifying their squad for another title defense. Sambhav Jain, UPKL Founder, emphasized the strategic nature of the auction, underscoring UPKL's role in promoting grassroots sports. The season, with 71 matches starting December 25, will broadcast live, showcasing India's indigenous sport prominently.

