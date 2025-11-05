Left Menu

Díaz's Dramatic Night: A Double, A Red Card, and a Wish

Luis Díaz scored twice in Bayern Munich's 2-1 victory over PSG, but was sent off following a tackle on Achraf Hakimi. Díaz expressed regret and wished Hakimi a swift recovery. Hakimi's injury's impact on PSG remains uncertain, while Díaz will miss the upcoming clash against Arsenal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:36 IST
Díaz's Dramatic Night: A Double, A Red Card, and a Wish
  • Country:
  • France

Luis Díaz, the Bayern Munich winger, expressed his well-wishes to Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi after a contentious tackle resulted in Hakimi's injury and Díaz's subsequent dismissal during the Champions League match.

Despite Díaz scoring both goals leading to Bayern's 16th consecutive victory, his challenge on Hakimi marked a dramatic turning point. The tackle trapped Hakimi's left leg, forcing him to leave the field.

Posting on social media, Díaz conveyed mixed feelings. While upset about leaving the match early, he lauded his team's effort and hoped for Hakimi's quick return. PSG awaits further assessment on Hakimi's condition, crucial since his pivotal role in their past triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grills President Trump's Tariff Authority

Supreme Court Grills President Trump's Tariff Authority

 Global
2
India's Climate Strategy: COP30 and the Global Shift

India's Climate Strategy: COP30 and the Global Shift

 India
3
U.S. Airlines Feel Pinch as Government Shutdown Impacts Bookings

U.S. Airlines Feel Pinch as Government Shutdown Impacts Bookings

 United States
4
India's Shooting Stars Ready for ISSF World Championship Showdown in Cairo

India's Shooting Stars Ready for ISSF World Championship Showdown in Cairo

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025