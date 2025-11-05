Díaz's Dramatic Night: A Double, A Red Card, and a Wish
Luis Díaz scored twice in Bayern Munich's 2-1 victory over PSG, but was sent off following a tackle on Achraf Hakimi. Díaz expressed regret and wished Hakimi a swift recovery. Hakimi's injury's impact on PSG remains uncertain, while Díaz will miss the upcoming clash against Arsenal.
Luis Díaz, the Bayern Munich winger, expressed his well-wishes to Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi after a contentious tackle resulted in Hakimi's injury and Díaz's subsequent dismissal during the Champions League match.
Despite Díaz scoring both goals leading to Bayern's 16th consecutive victory, his challenge on Hakimi marked a dramatic turning point. The tackle trapped Hakimi's left leg, forcing him to leave the field.
Posting on social media, Díaz conveyed mixed feelings. While upset about leaving the match early, he lauded his team's effort and hoped for Hakimi's quick return. PSG awaits further assessment on Hakimi's condition, crucial since his pivotal role in their past triumphs.
