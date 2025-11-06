Siya Kolisi: From Township to Test Cap Tribunal
Siya Kolisi, South Africa's rugby captain, is set to reach his 100th test cap, symbolizing a journey from humble beginnings to a revered leader. As the first Black captain of the Springboks, his story of unity and success has transformed rugby's perception in South Africa.
Siya Kolisi, captain of South Africa's rugby team, will celebrate a significant milestone this weekend as he reaches his 100th test cap. This achievement is a testament to his exceptional career, making Kolisi an international figure far beyond the rugby field.
At 34, Kolisi is set to play against France in Paris, joining a prestigious group of players with a century of caps. His journey from a challenging upbringing in Zwide township to leading the Springboks to two World Cup victories is an inspiring narrative of resilience and unity, marking a new era for South African rugby.
Kolisi's leadership marked a shift towards inclusivity and national pride. Despite recent injuries and nearing the latter stages of his career, Kolisi's legacy continues, with his foundation focusing on social issues and community development. His ambition remains to contribute positively to society post-retirement, advocating for change and supporting others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Stakes in Dubai: Final 2027 Rugby World Cup Slot Up for Grabs
Historic Victory: Indian Women's Cricket Team Clinches World Cup
Men's Junior Hockey World Cup Trophy Embarks on Pan-India Tour
India's Women Cricketers Shine as PM Modi Hosts World Cup Champions
Historic Triumph: PM Modi Celebrates Indian Women's Cricket Team's World Cup Win