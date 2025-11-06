Siya Kolisi: From Township to Test Cap Tribunal

Siya Kolisi, captain of South Africa's rugby team, will celebrate a significant milestone this weekend as he reaches his 100th test cap. This achievement is a testament to his exceptional career, making Kolisi an international figure far beyond the rugby field.

At 34, Kolisi is set to play against France in Paris, joining a prestigious group of players with a century of caps. His journey from a challenging upbringing in Zwide township to leading the Springboks to two World Cup victories is an inspiring narrative of resilience and unity, marking a new era for South African rugby.

Kolisi's leadership marked a shift towards inclusivity and national pride. Despite recent injuries and nearing the latter stages of his career, Kolisi's legacy continues, with his foundation focusing on social issues and community development. His ambition remains to contribute positively to society post-retirement, advocating for change and supporting others.

