Left Menu

Siya Kolisi: From Township to Test Cap Tribunal

Siya Kolisi, South Africa's rugby captain, is set to reach his 100th test cap, symbolizing a journey from humble beginnings to a revered leader. As the first Black captain of the Springboks, his story of unity and success has transformed rugby's perception in South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:38 IST
Siya Kolisi: From Township to Test Cap Tribunal
Siya Kolisi

Siya Kolisi, captain of South Africa's rugby team, will celebrate a significant milestone this weekend as he reaches his 100th test cap. This achievement is a testament to his exceptional career, making Kolisi an international figure far beyond the rugby field.

At 34, Kolisi is set to play against France in Paris, joining a prestigious group of players with a century of caps. His journey from a challenging upbringing in Zwide township to leading the Springboks to two World Cup victories is an inspiring narrative of resilience and unity, marking a new era for South African rugby.

Kolisi's leadership marked a shift towards inclusivity and national pride. Despite recent injuries and nearing the latter stages of his career, Kolisi's legacy continues, with his foundation focusing on social issues and community development. His ambition remains to contribute positively to society post-retirement, advocating for change and supporting others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Weighs in on Voter Enrollment Process for Youths

High Court Weighs in on Voter Enrollment Process for Youths

 India
2
Govt saved over Rs 4 lakh cr via direct benefit transfer; 25 cr people have been pulled out of multi-dimensional poverty in last decade: FM.

Govt saved over Rs 4 lakh cr via direct benefit transfer; 25 cr people have ...

 Global
3
German Legend Lothar Matthaus to Boost Bengal Super League's Visibility

German Legend Lothar Matthaus to Boost Bengal Super League's Visibility

 India
4
Bihar Polls: High-Stakes Monitoring with Live CCTV Coverage

Bihar Polls: High-Stakes Monitoring with Live CCTV Coverage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025