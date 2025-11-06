Left Menu

Judges Rally for Fitness at the All India Badminton Championship 2025

The All India Judges Badminton Championship 2025, backed by the Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Court of India, promotes fitness within the judiciary. The event encourages health, camaraderie, and sportsmanship and involves prominent judges. Organized by Deka Events, it showcases public institutions leading by example in fostering wellness.

The All India Judges Badminton Championship 2025 is set to take place in New Delhi, promoting fitness and a balanced lifestyle among the judiciary. Supported by the Ministry of Justice and FIT India, and approved by the Supreme Court of India, this initiative highlights the judiciary's role in setting a precedent for personal well-being.

Distinguished figures like the Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju and several key judicial leaders are expected to attend, underscoring the event's significance. This championship exemplifies a national effort to stress health and camaraderie within public institutions.

Organized by Deka Events, led by former international badminton player Ms. Abantika Deka, the event, scheduled for November 29 and 30, 2025, at the Thyagraj Sports Complex, aims to inspire society by showcasing active health practices as part of daily life.

