German Legend Lothar Matthaus to Boost Bengal Super League's Visibility

German football legend and FIFA World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthaus has been named the global ambassador for the Bengal Super League (BSL), set to commence its inaugural season this December. Matthaus will grace Kolkata with his presence on November 16, engaging in a series of high-profile events designed to catapult the region's footballing ambitions.

Matthaus' visit is seen as a strategic move to amplify the league's visibility and inspire Bengal's budding football talents. The German icon will engage with local players, coaches, and stakeholders, pushing forward the BSL's mission of enriching Bengal's football scene with international insights and professional guidance.

It has been over a decade since Matthaus last visited Kolkata, a notable event when he showcased the FIFA World Cup Trophy in January 2010. The BSL, officially launched in July 2025, has been licensed by the Indian Football Association and will feature eight teams representing key regional districts, with matches slated across four district venues.

