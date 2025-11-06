India Clinches Victory Over Australia in Fourth T20I Thriller
India triumphed over Australia in the fourth T20I, winning by 48 runs to lead 2-1 in the series. Shubman Gill led India's innings with 46 runs, while Washington Sundar's stellar bowling took three wickets. Australia was bowled out for 119, falling short in the chase.
India secured a decisive victory against Australia by 48 runs in the fourth T20I match on Thursday, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
The team, invited to bat first, scored 167 for 8 led by Shubman Gill's solid innings of 46 runs. Supports came from Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube, contributing 28 and 22 respectively.
In their chase, Australia's side crumbled for 119 in 18.2 overs, failing to match India's tally despite Mitchell Marsh's efforts with 30 runs. Washington Sundar's impressive bowling performance, seizing three key wickets, played a crucial role in India's victory. The series finale is set for Saturday in Brisbane.
(With inputs from agencies.)
