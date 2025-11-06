India's Tactical Triumph: Suryakumar Yadav Leads Team to Victory

The Indian cricket team, under the leadership of skipper Suryakumar Yadav, emerged victorious against Australia by 48 runs in the fourth T20 match. The win was attributed to the team's tactical awareness with both bat and ball.

Contributions from Axar Patel and Shivam Dube were pivotal in defending a total of 168. Indian bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, successfully keeping Australia at bay.

Disappointment was evident in the Australian camp, with skipper Mitchell Marsh acknowledging India's robust performance. As the Ashes approach, Australia is making changes to prepare for the upcoming Test series in England.

(With inputs from agencies.)