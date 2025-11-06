Siya Kolisi: A Century of Caps and Leadership for the Springboks
Siya Kolisi is set to achieve a significant milestone as he earns his 100th cap for South Africa in a match against France. The Springboks are ready for the challenge, following their previous narrow win at the Rugby World Cup. Coach Rassie Erasmus is optimistic about a memorable game.
In a historic moment for South African rugby, Siya Kolisi is poised to earn his 100th cap for the Springboks. The match against France in Paris, part of the Autumn International series, recalls their narrow Rugby World Cup victory two years ago.
Kolisi, a key figure in the national team for over a decade, led South Africa to World Cup success in 2019. Head coach Rassie Erasmus is thrilled for Kolisi's milestone but emphasizes the importance of focusing on the formidable French team, hungry for redemption.
The Springboks' lineup features a mix of seasoned players and tactical vigour, with key players ready for an 'epic battle'. As fans eagerly await this sports spectacle, Erasmus is hopeful it will be a memorable night for Kolisi and the team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
