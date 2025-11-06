Epic Showdown: Vidit Gujrathi's Triumph and Nihal Sarin's Heartbreak in Chess Clash
In a dramatic chess contest, Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi claimed victory over Oro Faustino while Nihal Sarin faced a disappointing exit at the hands of Kourkoulos-Arditis Stamatis, marking a significant moment in the FIDE World Cup as Indian participants experienced mixed results on the concluding day of the second round.
Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi emerged victorious against Argentina's 12-year-old Oro Faustino during the concluding day of the second round at the FIDE World Cup. Meanwhile, India's Nihal Sarin faced a disheartening defeat by Greek Grandmaster Kourkoulos-Arditis Stamatis after missing key opportunities in the tie-break games.
Nihal Sarin, hailing from Kerala, had anticipated making a significant impact in this competition featuring the world's top players. However, despite having promising positions, Sarin was unable to convert his chances, paving the way for Stamatis to capitalize and secure the win.
Elsewhere, Indian chess player Aravindh Chithambaram experienced defeat against fellow Indian K Venkatramanan following the rapid games. The day's results highlighted the varied successes and setbacks faced by the Indian contingent in this prestigious chess tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
