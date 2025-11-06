Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Sheetal Devi's Historic Archery Feat

Sheetal Devi, a para-archer born without arms, realized her dream of competing alongside able-bodied athletes by securing a spot in the Indian junior team for the Asia Cup Stage 3. Her journey of perseverance and determination exemplifies the breaking of barriers despite facing numerous challenges, including adapting to rule changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:17 IST
Sheetal Devi
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, Sheetal Devi has become the first Indian para-athlete to join the senior able-bodied archery team for the Asia Cup Stage 3 in Jeddah. The world compound champion, who competes without the use of arms, has broken yet another barrier in her inspiring career.

At the national selection trials in Sonipat, Sheetal finished third among over 60 able-bodied competitors, matching the top qualifier, Tejal Salve, with a score of 703 points. This achievement marks a significant milestone in her journey, driven by resilience and determination.

Despite challenges, including a foot stance rule change, Sheetal persevered under the guidance of coach Gaurav Sharma. Her story serves as a testament to her grit, as she prepares to balance her para and able-bodied campaigns with an eye on future victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

