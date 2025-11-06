Left Menu

U.S. Soccer Squad: Pulisic Out, Reyna Returns

Christian Pulisic will miss the U.S. friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay due to a hamstring injury, while Gio Reyna returns to the roster after a long absence. Notable omissions include Weston McKennie and Matt Turner. The roster features Ricardo Pepi, Tyler Adams, and Auston Trusty among others.

Christian Pulisic
  • Country:
  • United States

Christian Pulisic will not participate in the United States' upcoming friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay due to a hamstring injury. His absence marks a significant shake-up as head coach Mauricio Pochettino prepares for the pre-World Cup training camp.

Gio Reyna makes his much-anticipated return after being sidelined with a thigh injury. Notable players missing from the roster include Weston McKennie and Matt Turner. Meanwhile, Ricardo Pepi, Tyler Adams, and Auston Trusty are back in the lineup for these pivotal matches.

The roster adjustments are critical as the team prepares for their World Cup opener on June 12. These games will serve as vital tests for Pochettino's strategy leading into the tournament. The team is set to face Paraguay on November 15 in Chester, Pennsylvania, and Uruguay on November 18 in Tampa, Florida.

