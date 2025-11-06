Left Menu

Cricket Fever: T20 World Cup Set for India-Sri Lanka Grand Stage

The BCCI has announced Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai as venues for the T20 World Cup, with co-hosting duties by Sri Lanka for neutral Pakistan matches. The event's full schedule will be released soon, anticipating large audiences for matches in major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:36 IST
Cricket Fever: T20 World Cup Set for India-Sri Lanka Grand Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major announcement, the BCCI has selected Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai as the venues for next year's T20 World Cup. The final showdown will occur at Ahmedabad, home to the world's largest cricket stadium.

The upcoming tournament will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka to provide a neutral ground for matches involving Pakistan. With Colombo as one of Sri Lanka's key hosting cities, the event promises to be a cricketing spectacle.

India, as the defending champions, will aim to retain their title, while the BCCI coordinates with the ICC to finalize the competition's schedule for February-March. Fans can expect full stadiums in the selected Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Truce Talks Amid Conflict

Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Truce Talks Amid Conflict

 Egypt
2
Climate Diplomacy in Crisis: Can Global Summits Turn the Tide?

Climate Diplomacy in Crisis: Can Global Summits Turn the Tide?

 Global
3
Verstappen Goes All-In: Closing the Formula One Championship Gap

Verstappen Goes All-In: Closing the Formula One Championship Gap

 Global
4
Pine Labs Elevates IPO Game with Rs 3,900 Crore Launch

Pine Labs Elevates IPO Game with Rs 3,900 Crore Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025