Cricket Fever: T20 World Cup Set for India-Sri Lanka Grand Stage

In a major announcement, the BCCI has selected Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai as the venues for next year's T20 World Cup. The final showdown will occur at Ahmedabad, home to the world's largest cricket stadium.

The upcoming tournament will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka to provide a neutral ground for matches involving Pakistan. With Colombo as one of Sri Lanka's key hosting cities, the event promises to be a cricketing spectacle.

India, as the defending champions, will aim to retain their title, while the BCCI coordinates with the ICC to finalize the competition's schedule for February-March. Fans can expect full stadiums in the selected Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)