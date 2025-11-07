Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton Calls for F1 Transparency Amid Penalty Controversy

Lewis Hamilton has called for greater transparency and accountability in Formula One's decision-making after receiving a penalty at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Hamilton questioned the inconsistency of race sanctions and highlighted the impact of such decisions on drivers' careers and championship outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 02:06 IST
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his frustration with Formula One's governing body over a lack of transparency in decision-making, following the penalty he received at the Mexico City Grand Prix. The penalty, awarded for cutting a corner, prompted Hamilton to urge for greater clarity in how decisions are made.

The seven-time world champion argued that inconsistent penalties create confusion among drivers. Hamilton emphasized the need for transparency and called out the 'secrecy' surrounding race officials' decisions. His appeal comes in the wake of a penalty that saw him finish only eighth after initially qualifying third.

Hamilton's concerns highlight broader issues in Formula One regarding the impact of in-race decisions on drivers' careers. He believes that race officials may underestimate the significance of their rulings, which can ultimately decide championship outcomes, referencing his own experience in the 2021 season.

