Ryan Harris Counters Stuart Broad's Ashes Critique

In a spirited defense of the Australian cricket team, former paceman Ryan Harris has countered Stuart Broad's critical assessment ahead of the Ashes series. Broad had controversially labeled the current Australian side as 'probably the worst' since 2010/11, drawing a sharp response from Harris.

Harris, who played in three Test matches during the 2010/11 Ashes series, dismissed Broad's assessment as mere media hype. He pointed out that while England's bowling is commendable, their batting lineup remains largely unproven on Australian pitches, particularly highlighting challenges faced by experienced batsman Joe Root.

Harris identified England captain Ben Stokes as a crucial player, suggesting that Australia should focus on pressuring him as they did with former England skipper Alastair Cook in past series. The Ashes series is set to commence in Perth on November 21, with expectations running high for an intense showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)