Left Menu

Ryan Harris Counters Stuart Broad's Ashes Critique

Former Australian bowler Ryan Harris responded to Stuart Broad's criticism of Australia's Ashes team. Broad called Pat Cummins's squad the worst since 2010/11, while Harris disagreed, defending his team's quality. Harris emphasized the unproven aspect of England's batting, highlighting the importance of pressuring captain Ben Stokes in the upcoming series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:46 IST
Ryan Harris Counters Stuart Broad's Ashes Critique
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a spirited defense of the Australian cricket team, former paceman Ryan Harris has countered Stuart Broad's critical assessment ahead of the Ashes series. Broad had controversially labeled the current Australian side as 'probably the worst' since 2010/11, drawing a sharp response from Harris.

Harris, who played in three Test matches during the 2010/11 Ashes series, dismissed Broad's assessment as mere media hype. He pointed out that while England's bowling is commendable, their batting lineup remains largely unproven on Australian pitches, particularly highlighting challenges faced by experienced batsman Joe Root.

Harris identified England captain Ben Stokes as a crucial player, suggesting that Australia should focus on pressuring him as they did with former England skipper Alastair Cook in past series. The Ashes series is set to commence in Perth on November 21, with expectations running high for an intense showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AVP Infracon Secures ₹78.75 Cr in New Infrastructure Projects

AVP Infracon Secures ₹78.75 Cr in New Infrastructure Projects

 India
2
Tech Stocks Tumble as Market Shifts Amid AI Concerns

Tech Stocks Tumble as Market Shifts Amid AI Concerns

 Global
3
Bajaur Residents Protest Against Alleged Military Aggression

Bajaur Residents Protest Against Alleged Military Aggression

 Pakistan
4
XLRI's XSET: Pioneering the Future of Management Thought Leadership

XLRI's XSET: Pioneering the Future of Management Thought Leadership

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025