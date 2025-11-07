Tragic Loss in the NFL: Remembering Marshawn Kneeland

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, aged 24, was found deceased in a suspected suicide, as confirmed by the team and the league. Local police are conducting an investigation.

Kneeland, who was in his second NFL season, had recently scored his first career touchdown on Monday Night Football. The Dallas Cowboys expressed their sadness in a statement on their website, extending condolences to his girlfriend and family.

Former teammates and NFL community members paid tribute to Kneeland. The Frisco Police reported a vehicle pursuit and crash related to his death, while the Denver Broncos observed a moment of silence before their game. His passing has sparked discussions about the importance of mental health awareness.

