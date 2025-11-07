Left Menu

Agnelli Family's Unyielding Grip on Juventus Amid Tether's Stake Acquisition

The Agnelli family, through Exor, reaffirms its commitment to hold onto Juventus shares amidst Tether's increasing stake. Despite this significant investment by Tether, the family is willing to welcome collaboration with like-minded partners, while maintaining strong association with Juventus, Italy's leading soccer club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:36 IST
Agnelli Family's Unyielding Grip on Juventus Amid Tether's Stake Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Agnelli family, through their holding company Exor, has declared its continued commitment to retaining control over Juventus, despite the recent acquisition of a substantial stake by cryptocurrency firm Tether. Exor, which holds approximately 65% of the Turin-based soccer club, remains open to collaboration with other investors.

John Elkann, CEO of Exor and a leading figure of the Agnelli family, assured supporters that their dedication to Juventus, a relationship spanning over a century, remains unwavering. This assurance comes amidst Tether's bid to influence the club's direction by proposing board members and securing a spot as the second-largest shareholder.

Juventus has faced on-pitch challenges since their last Italian league win in 2020. The club's future management strategies aim to balance sporting achievements with financial stability, showing the Agnelli family's ongoing involvement despite investor shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Commemorates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'

India Commemorates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'

 India
2
India Sets Sail Towards Digital Maritime Innovation with Neptunus-IRS MoU

India Sets Sail Towards Digital Maritime Innovation with Neptunus-IRS MoU

 India
3
US Dollar Edges Up Amid Economic Jitters and Fed Speculations

US Dollar Edges Up Amid Economic Jitters and Fed Speculations

 Global
4
Challenges Mount for Honda Amid Tariffs and Chip Shortages

Challenges Mount for Honda Amid Tariffs and Chip Shortages

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025