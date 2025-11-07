Agnelli Family's Unyielding Grip on Juventus Amid Tether's Stake Acquisition

The Agnelli family, through their holding company Exor, has declared its continued commitment to retaining control over Juventus, despite the recent acquisition of a substantial stake by cryptocurrency firm Tether. Exor, which holds approximately 65% of the Turin-based soccer club, remains open to collaboration with other investors.

John Elkann, CEO of Exor and a leading figure of the Agnelli family, assured supporters that their dedication to Juventus, a relationship spanning over a century, remains unwavering. This assurance comes amidst Tether's bid to influence the club's direction by proposing board members and securing a spot as the second-largest shareholder.

Juventus has faced on-pitch challenges since their last Italian league win in 2020. The club's future management strategies aim to balance sporting achievements with financial stability, showing the Agnelli family's ongoing involvement despite investor shifts.

