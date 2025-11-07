Jake Weatherald's Ashes Ambition: A Dream to Open with Khawaja

Jake Weatherald is eagerly anticipating the chance to open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja during the upcoming first Ashes Test against England. Despite not being Khawaja's initial preference, the uncapped Weatherald hopes to secure his spot at the top of the order for the match in Perth.

Weatherald expressed the significance of being named in Australia's 15-man squad, describing it as a 'pinch-yourself moment' and highlighting the prestige of representing his country in cricket, a goal he has pursued throughout his career.

Initially, Khawaja preferred Matt Renshaw as his opening partner, but when Renshaw wasn't included in the squad, Khawaja endorsed Weatherald. Both players are poised to build a strong partnership, with Weatherald gaining recognition for his standout performance in domestic cricket last year.

