Wales Rugby Team Embarks on a New Era with Coach Steve Tandy

Under the guidance of new coach Steve Tandy, the Welsh rugby team is gearing up for a fresh chapter, beginning with Sunday's test against Argentina. Notably, prop forward Rhys Carre will start for the first time in over two years after becoming eligible under the revised Welsh Rugby Union selection policy.

Louis Rees-Zammit, another prominent player, returns to the bench after a stint in the U.S. attempting an NFL career. Having not played since the 2023 World Cup, Rees-Zammit aims to reignite his rugby career with Wales, following recent appearances with the Bristol Bears.

The team will also feature Olly Cracknell, set to earn his first cap in the November internationals, as part of Tandy's strategic seven changes from the squad that defeated Japan. Wales is looking forward to upcoming matches in Cardiff against Japan, New Zealand, and South Africa.