Revolutionizing the Mat: India’s Women Wrestlers Rise in Pro Wrestling League 2026

In a significant development for Indian wrestling, the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) is gearing up for a return in January 2026, with a stronger emphasis on women's participation and opportunities for female wrestlers. The Wrestling Federation of India will supervise the league to enhance transparency and financial discipline.

Each franchise will feature nine wrestlers, with four slots dedicated to women competing in various categories. The event is positioned as a transformative platform that extends beyond traditional government tournaments, giving female wrestlers exposure alongside global talent and financial growth opportunities.

Despite its potential, the league faces hurdles such as training facility access and media coverage. However, experts are optimistic that, if successful, the PWL can elevate women's wrestling in India, turning competitors into national icons and transforming the sport into a household name.

