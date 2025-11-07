Indian Men's Hockey: A New Chapter Awaits on the World Stage
The Indian men's hockey team, inspired by the women's recent World Cup triumph, aims to break their five-decade drought with a goal of winning the World Cup next year. Hockey legend Gurbux Singh highlights the impact of AstroTurf on past performances and calls for strategic changes in the team.
Inspired by the Indian women's cricket team's historic World Cup win, hockey legend Gurbux Singh is rallying the men's hockey team to end their 50-year World Cup drought. The Indian men's team last claimed the title in 1975, and Singh is hopeful for a repeat victory.
The Indian team, often criticized for its performance decline post the introduction of AstroTurf, is now aiming for a comeback. Singh suggests that past struggles can be attributed to this surface change and believes a World Cup medal is within reach given the current form of the team.
Looking to the future, Singh emphasizes the importance of integrating junior players into the squad to maintain momentum. As India reflects on a century of hockey achievements, the legendary figure remains confident in the team's potential to reclaim their place at the pinnacle of the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
