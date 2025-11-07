Pukhraj Singh Gill's First Professional Victory Shines at IGPL Invitational
Pukhraj Singh Gill clinched his first professional win with a record-breaking nine-shot victory at the IGPL Invitational Jamshedpur. Finishing at 23-under with a final round of six-under 66, his victory elevates him to second on the IGPL Order of Merit. He now looks forward to upcoming challenges.
- Country:
- India
Pukhraj Singh Gill has secured his maiden professional victory at the IGPL Invitational Jamshedpur, emerging victorious by a stunning margin of nine shots. Gill achieved a bogey-free final round of 66, concluding with a remarkable 23-under for the tournament.
On the leaderboard, 2009 Indian Open champion Chinnaswamy Muniyappa finished second, carding a 64 to reach 14-under, while Sachin Baisoya, despite a late eagle, settled for third with a 69. This win advances Pukhraj to second position in the IGPL Order of Merit.
Emotionally reflecting on his achievement, Pukhraj expressed immense satisfaction at breaking through. With a course layout that favored his long drives, he capitalized on his strengths and looks forward to competing in the Mumbai leg, freed from his previous winless streak.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elitecon's Record-Breaking Financial Growth: A Triumph in FMCG Sector
Bihar's Record-Breaking Voter Turnout Sets Stage for Political Showdown
Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Record-Breaking CEO Pay Package
Sailing Icons Triumph: Dalin's Battle and Mettraux's Record-Breaking Feat Shine
SERES Group's Record-Breaking IPO: Paving the Future of Chinese Luxury NEVs