Pukhraj Singh Gill's First Professional Victory Shines at IGPL Invitational

Pukhraj Singh Gill has secured his maiden professional victory at the IGPL Invitational Jamshedpur, emerging victorious by a stunning margin of nine shots. Gill achieved a bogey-free final round of 66, concluding with a remarkable 23-under for the tournament.

On the leaderboard, 2009 Indian Open champion Chinnaswamy Muniyappa finished second, carding a 64 to reach 14-under, while Sachin Baisoya, despite a late eagle, settled for third with a 69. This win advances Pukhraj to second position in the IGPL Order of Merit.

Emotionally reflecting on his achievement, Pukhraj expressed immense satisfaction at breaking through. With a course layout that favored his long drives, he capitalized on his strengths and looks forward to competing in the Mumbai leg, freed from his previous winless streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)