Clash of Titans: India Gears Up for ISSF Shooting World Championships

The ISSF World Championships begin in Cairo, with four gold medals up for grabs. India fields a strong squad, spotlighting Olympic and World champions in a duel of skill and precision. With seasoned shooters and rising stars, India aims to maintain its stellar international performance record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:19 IST
Rudrankksh Patil. (Photo: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships kick off in Cairo, Egypt, with the awarding of four gold medals on the opening day, split between Olympic and non-Olympic events. This prestigious competition sees 720 athletes from 71 federations, including 15 from India, competing at the well-regarded Olympic Shooting Range in Cairo. Key highlights include the 10m air rifle finals for both men and women, alongside the non-Olympic 50m pistol event.

Recognized by athletes as the sport's pinnacle, the Shooting World Championship surpasses even the Olympics in its array of talent. With nearly all reigning world and Olympic champions participating, Cairo 2025 promises a thrilling clash of top shooters. India has entered a 40-member contingent spread across 17 events, featuring all 10 Olympic disciplines.

For India, Rudrankksh Patil, world number 10 and defending champion, returns to Cairo aiming for glory in the 10m air rifle finals, scheduled alongside fellow competitor Arjun Babuta. Both athletes are in promising form following recent international successes. Equally high stakes await the women's team, facing formidable competition from global titans like Sheng Lihao and Ban Hyojin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

