Richa Ghosh: Siliguri's Cricket Sensation Celebrated for World Cup Triumph

The city of Siliguri was alive with celebration on Friday, with thousands taking to the streets to welcome home Richa Ghosh after the Indian women's cricket team's World Cup victory.

Riding atop an open jeep, Richa was greeted with cheers and drums as she made her way to a grand felicitation ceremony at Baghajatin Park.

The cricketer, known for her explosive batting, credited her success to her family and emphasized the need for better sports infrastructure in her hometown.

(With inputs from agencies.)