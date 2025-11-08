India name record 111-member contingent for 2025 Deaflympics in Tokyo

India will send their biggest ever contingent comprising 111 members, including 73 athletes, for the Deaflympics scheduled to be held in Tokyo from November 15 to December 26.

Indian athletes will take part in 11 disciplines -- athletics, badminton, golf, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, wrestling and tennis.

The Sports Ministry has approved the contingent at cost-to-government basis.

India had returned with a best-ever haul of 16 medals including eight gold, one silver and seven bronze to finish ninth among 77 participating nations in the last edition of the event in Brazil in May 2022.

The Deaflympics are conducted by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD). Recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), ICSD has been functioning independently since August 1924.

ICSD is not involved with the International Paralympic Committee. The Deaflympics, under the patronage of the IOC, are the second oldest international multi-sporting event in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)