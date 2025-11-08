Left Menu

India name record 111-member contingent for 2025 Deaflympics in Tokyo

The Deaflympics, under the patronage of the IOC, are the second oldest international multi-sporting event in the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 12:59 IST
India name record 111-member contingent for 2025 Deaflympics in Tokyo
  • Country:
  • India

India will send their biggest ever contingent comprising 111 members, including 73 athletes, for the Deaflympics scheduled to be held in Tokyo from November 15 to December 26.

Indian athletes will take part in 11 disciplines -- athletics, badminton, golf, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, wrestling and tennis.

The Sports Ministry has approved the contingent at cost-to-government basis.

India had returned with a best-ever haul of 16 medals including eight gold, one silver and seven bronze to finish ninth among 77 participating nations in the last edition of the event in Brazil in May 2022.

The Deaflympics are conducted by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD). Recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), ICSD has been functioning independently since August 1924.

ICSD is not involved with the International Paralympic Committee. The Deaflympics, under the patronage of the IOC, are the second oldest international multi-sporting event in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Festival to be held from Nov 26 to 28

Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Festival to be held from Nov 26 to 28

 India
2
Unlike typical bypoll, Jubilee Hills witnesses fierce contest between Cong, BRS, BJP

Unlike typical bypoll, Jubilee Hills witnesses fierce contest between Cong, ...

 India
3
Mother, daughter found dead at home after 'robbery' in Rajasthan's Kota

Mother, daughter found dead at home after 'robbery' in Rajasthan's Kota

 India
4
Tanzania police seek to arrest opposition leaders after protests

Tanzania police seek to arrest opposition leaders after protests

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025