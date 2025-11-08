Leander Paes takes charge as Bengal Tennis Association president
Indian tennis legend Leander Paes on Saturday formally took charge as president of the Bengal Tennis Association, succeeding Hironmoy Chatterjee after the body's Annual General Meeting.
With Paes now at the helm, Kolkata boasts two icons from different sports heading state associations -- former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly having returned as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal after six years last month.
The 18-time Grand Slam champion in men's and mixed doubles was unanimously proposed as BTA chief last month.
Paes, who had been serving as the Association's honorary vice-president, has promised to take Bengal tennis to ''greater heights''.
