UPDATE 1-Tennis-Red-hot Rybakina scorches Sabalenka for maiden WTA Finals crown

Elena Rybakina capped a flawless week at the WTA Finals by stunning world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 7-6(0) in the final on Saturday for her first trophy in the season-ending championships and a record $5.235 million in prize money. In a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open title clash won by Sabalenka, it was Rybakina who made early inroads with a barrage of powerful winners to shrug off concerns over a sore shoulder and break for a 4-2 lead in the opening set.

The ice-cool world number six rallied from 15-40 down in the seventh game to tighten her hold and secure the set with more bold ball striking from both flanks, leaving 2022 finalist Sabalenka with a mountain to climb. Rybakina, Wimbledon champion in 2022, ramped up the pressure in the next set as she lost only two points in four service games. She then showed her battling qualities for a clutch hold in the 10th game when Sabalenka crashed a forehand into the net.

Rybakina cranked up her massive serve two games later and forced a tiebreak, where the Kazakh grabbed the early lead and never looked back to secure the title.

