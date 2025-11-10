Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, November, 9

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue dies at 84 Paul Tagliabue, who served as the NFL's commissioner for 17 seasons, died Sunday morning at the age of 84. FOOTBALL-NFL-TAGLIABUE, Field Level Media NFL teams to remember Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland A moment of silence in remembrance of Marshawn Kneeland will be held at stadiums across the NFL on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-KNEELAND, Field Level Media Report: 'Poison pill' involved in Micah Parsons trade to Packers The Dallas Cowboys traded two-time All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in late August in a blockbuster deal. FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-GB-PARSONS, Field Level Media Colts' Jonathan Taylor breaks team record for rushing TDs Jonathan Taylor's 83-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons was the 65th of his career, setting an Indianapolis Colts franchise record.FOOTBALL-NFL-, Field Level Media FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-TAYLOR, Field Level Media Today's games (All times ET) Atlanta vs. Indianapolis at Berlin, 9:30 a.m. N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. New England at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. -- NCAA Top 25 Poll released Ohio State likely remains No. 1. Who comes next? FOOTBALL-NCAAF-POLL, Field Level Media ---- BASKETBALL

NBA Today's games (All times ET) Houston at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn at New York, 6 p.m. Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m. Oklahoma City at Memphis, 6 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m. Tomorrow's previews (All times ET) L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit (late preview), 7 p.m. Portland at Orlando (late preview), 7 p.m. Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Dallas (late preview), 8:30 p.m. New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Utah (late preview), 9 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. -- NCAA MEN Today's games (All times ET) Marquette vs. Indiana in Chicago, 1 p.m. Texas A&M at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. Morehead State at Georgia, 2 p.m. VMI at Missouri, 2 p.m. Lehigh at West Virginia, 3 p.m. Utah Tech at Arizona State, 3 p.m. Manhattan at Southern California, 6 p.m. Southern Miss at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. Washington at Baylor, 8:30 p.m. Tomorrow's previews (All times ET)

Monday Top 25 games 16 Iowa State vs. Mississippi State in Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m. West Georgia at 12 UCLA, 10 p.m. Monday non-Top 25 games, Maine at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m. Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Pitt, 7 p.m. Fairfield at Seton Hall, 7 p.m. Lamar at TCU, 8 p.m. New Orleans at LSU, 8 p.m. Cleveland State at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m. Santa Clara at Xavier, 8:30 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m. Holy Cross at Utah, 9 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at Cal, 10 p.m. -- NCAA WOMEN Today's games (IN ROUNDUP FORM) (All times ET) 13 Mich, 7 Duke, 5 LSU, 10 Md, 14 ISU, 20 Lou, 24 Ky, Noon-2 p.m. 8 Ten, 9 NCSt, 15 ND, 16 Bay, 23 MSU, 21 Iowa, 1 Conn, 3-4:30 p.m. add 22 Okla St, 6 p.m. add 17 TCU, 8 p.m. ---- HOCKEY NHL Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois has surgery, out 3-4 months Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois will be sidelined three to four months after he underwent surgery to address injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles, the team announced Sunday. FOOTBALL-HOCKEY-NHL-WSH-DUBOIS, Field Level Media Today's games (All times ET) Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m. Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m. Seattle at Dallas, 7 p.m. Utah at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m. Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Tomorrow's previews (All times ET) N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Columbus at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m. Florida at Vegas, 10 p.m. ---- SOCCER

MLS Tomorrow's previews (All times ET) G3: Portland at San Diego FC, 9 p.m. -- NWSL Today's games

(All times ET) QF: No. 8 Gotham at No. 1 Kansas City, 12:30 p.m. QF: No. 6 San Diego at No. 3 Portland, 3 p.m. ---- GOLF PGA Today's events DP World Tour: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship World Wide Technology Championship -- LPGA Today's event Toto Japan Classic ---- TENNIS

ATP Today's event ATP Finals at Turin, Italy ---- MOTORSPORTS F1 Today's event (All times ET) Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Noon ---- ESPORTS Today's event Dota -- BLAST Slam IV playoffs at Singapore League of Legends World Championship final at Chengdu, China CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters Chengdu

