Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham's Kolo Muani pulls out of France squad due to jaw injury

Tottenham Hotspur striker Randal Kolo Muani has withdrawn from the France squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers after suffering a jaw injury in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United, the French Football Federation (FFF) said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 08:57 IST
Soccer-Tottenham's Kolo Muani pulls out of France squad due to jaw injury

Tottenham Hotspur striker Randal Kolo Muani has withdrawn from the France squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers after suffering a jaw injury in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United, the French Football Federation (FFF) said. Kolo Muani was substituted at halftime and while Spurs manager Thomas Frank initially said the injury was "nothing big" French media reported on Sunday that scans showed the 26-year-old had suffered a jaw fracture.

"The Tottenham Hotspur striker suffered an injury to his lower jaw on Saturday against Manchester United," the FFF said in a statement on Sunday. "After consulting with doctor Franck Le Gall, who had previously spoken with his Tottenham counterpart, Didier Deschamps confirmed that Kolo Muani would be withdrawing from the squad."

RC Lens winger Florian Thauvin has been called in as a replacement. Kolo Muani, who has nine goals in 31 appearances for France, had been called up for the first time since June after being left out of Deschamps' last two squads.

France, who are also without injured Paris St Germain duo Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele, top Group D with 10 points from four matches and host Ukraine at the Parc des Princes on Thursday, before visiting Azerbaijan three days later. The 2018 World Cup winners can seal qualification for the 2026 World Cup in North America with a win over Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 UP govt officers sacked, 3 face pension cuts over corruption in Social Welfare Department

4 UP govt officers sacked, 3 face pension cuts over corruption in Social Wel...

 India
2
Griffin wins in Mexico for 3rd PGA Tour title of year, Rai tops Fleetwood in Abu Dhabi playoff

Griffin wins in Mexico for 3rd PGA Tour title of year, Rai tops Fleetwood in...

 Global
3
27 Kerala PSUs reported profit: State Industries Department

27 Kerala PSUs reported profit: State Industries Department

 India
4
UPDATE 3-China halts ban on gallium, germanium, antimony exports to US, but controls remain

UPDATE 3-China halts ban on gallium, germanium, antimony exports to US, but ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025