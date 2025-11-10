India's Historic Return: A Closer Look at AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Draw

After a 20-year absence, India re-enters the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, placed alongside Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei in Group C. The final draw, conducted in Bangkok, marks an exciting moment for the Young Tigresses as they prepare to face formidable opponents, according to the AIFF website.

Japan, a six-time champion and 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup victor, stands as a major contender in the group, having finished as runners-up in 2024. Australia's third-place finish in 2024 and Chinese Taipei's previous group stage exit further intensify the competition. Group A hosts Thailand, China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, while Group B features South Korea, DPR Korea, Uzbekistan, and Jordan.

The tournament will unfold in Thailand at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Thammasat Stadium, and Pathum Thani Stadium. Teams were seeded based on their performances in the last three editions, with India placed in Pot 4. The top two from each group and two best third-placed teams progress to the quarter-finals, with semi-finalists earning spots in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.