Left Menu

India's Historic Return: A Closer Look at AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Draw

India joins Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei in Group C of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026. After a 20-year hiatus, the Young Tigresses face formidable opponents in this prestigious tournament, aiming to secure a spot in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:28 IST
India's Historic Return: A Closer Look at AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Draw
AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup trophy (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a 20-year absence, India re-enters the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, placed alongside Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei in Group C. The final draw, conducted in Bangkok, marks an exciting moment for the Young Tigresses as they prepare to face formidable opponents, according to the AIFF website.

Japan, a six-time champion and 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup victor, stands as a major contender in the group, having finished as runners-up in 2024. Australia's third-place finish in 2024 and Chinese Taipei's previous group stage exit further intensify the competition. Group A hosts Thailand, China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, while Group B features South Korea, DPR Korea, Uzbekistan, and Jordan.

The tournament will unfold in Thailand at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Thammasat Stadium, and Pathum Thani Stadium. Teams were seeded based on their performances in the last three editions, with India placed in Pot 4. The top two from each group and two best third-placed teams progress to the quarter-finals, with semi-finalists earning spots in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

TRENDING

1
Vodafone Idea Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 5,524.2 crore; revenue rises 2.4 per cent to Rs 11,195 crore: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 5,524.2 crore; revenue rises 2.4 per...

 Global
2
Markets Optimistic as U.S. Shutdown Nears Resolution

Markets Optimistic as U.S. Shutdown Nears Resolution

 Global
3
ReNew Reports Dip in Profits, Maintains Positive Outlook for FY26

ReNew Reports Dip in Profits, Maintains Positive Outlook for FY26

 India
4
AMRITHA Senior Living: Redefining Elder Care in Hyderabad

AMRITHA Senior Living: Redefining Elder Care in Hyderabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025