Shams Mulani's Stellar Performance Propels Mumbai to Victory

Mumbai's cricket team asserted dominance on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group D with a sweeping victory over Himachal Pradesh, thanks to Shams Mulani's brilliant five-wicket haul. This emphatic win was characterized by Mumbai skittling Himachal for 187 and 139, showcasing overwhelming prowess on home turf.

In an attempt to challenge Mumbai's stronghold, Himachal Pradesh faltered multiple times. Despite valiant batting efforts from Pukhraj Mann and Nikhil Gangta, who attempted to stabilize innings with noteworthy scores, the team conceded a 259-run lead following a lackluster performance.

Meanwhile, across different venues, dramatic contests unfolded in the Ranji Trophy. Delhi crumbled under Jammu and Kashmir's chase, Hyderabad edged past Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh humiliated Pondicherry, concluding an eventful day in Indian domestic cricket.

