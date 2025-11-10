Olympic Hopes Dashed: Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh Miss Medals at ISSF World Championships

Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh faced disappointment at the ISSF World Championships, missing out on medals in the women's 10m air pistol final. Their performances, though initially promising, were marred by critical missteps.

Manu, after a strong start, saw her position slip from first to seventh following a poor 8.8 shot, concluding with a score of 139.5. Esha, having recently clinched a World Cup gold, also faltered, falling to sixth place after an 8.4 shot.

China's Yao Qianxun excelled, claiming gold with a 243.0 score. India secured a team silver, with Esha, Manu, and Suruchi Inder Singh combining for a 1740-score.

(With inputs from agencies.)