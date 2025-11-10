Olympic Hopes Dashed: Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh Miss Medals at ISSF World Championships
Top Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh failed to secure medals in the women's 10m air pistol final at the ISSF World Championships. Despite leading performances, both fell short after crucial errors. China dominated the event, with Yao Qianxun securing gold. India claimed a team silver.
- Country:
- Egypt
Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh faced disappointment at the ISSF World Championships, missing out on medals in the women's 10m air pistol final. Their performances, though initially promising, were marred by critical missteps.
Manu, after a strong start, saw her position slip from first to seventh following a poor 8.8 shot, concluding with a score of 139.5. Esha, having recently clinched a World Cup gold, also faltered, falling to sixth place after an 8.4 shot.
China's Yao Qianxun excelled, claiming gold with a 243.0 score. India secured a team silver, with Esha, Manu, and Suruchi Inder Singh combining for a 1740-score.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Man kills 3 co-workers at Texas business, then dies after shooting himself, police say
Illegal Hunt: Shepherd Injured in Unlawful Shooting
Mysterious Shooting Alarms Samba District
Controversial Shooting Sparks Debate Over Federal Agent Conduct
Clash of Titans: India Gears Up for ISSF Shooting World Championships