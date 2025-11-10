Tyler Adams Out of US Soccer Friendlies Due to Injury
US midfielder Tyler Adams will miss upcoming friendly matches against Paraguay and Uruguay due to injuries. Other notable absentees include Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie. Midfielder Timothy Tillman has been added to the roster. The team prepares for the World Cup with friendlies scheduled in March.
- Country:
- United States
Tyler Adams, a key midfielder for the United States soccer team, is confirmed to miss crucial friendly matches against Paraguay and Uruguay following an injury setback. He joins several other notable players such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie who are also absent from the roster.
The US Soccer Federation announced on Monday that Adams and fellow midfielder Sean Zawadzki have withdrawn due to injuries sustained last weekend. Despite completing full matches for their respective clubs, Adams notably suffered a head collision in a Premier League game.
As the team gears up for important fixtures, Los Angeles FC midfielder Timothy Tillman has been called up, ensuring the squad remains competent with 24 players. The team's preparations continue with upcoming friendlies planned for the World Cup build-up.
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Launches Hockey Junior World Cup Trophy Tour with a Cultural Flair
Tamil Nadu Sets the Stage for Men's Junior Hockey World Cup with Trophy Tour and 'Kangeyam' Mascot
Thibaut Courtois: A Goalkeeper's Struggle Amid World Cup Qualifiers
Nagelsmann's Mission: Germany's Unwavering Focus on World Cup Qualifiers
Sesko's World Cup Qualifying Campaign Halted by Injury