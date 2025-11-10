Sesko's World Cup Qualifying Campaign Halted by Injury
Benjamin Sesko, Manchester United forward, is sidelined due to a knee injury sustained in a Premier League match. Consequently, Slovenia must overcome challenges in crucial World Cup qualifiers without him. Slovenia is chasing a playoff spot, needing success against Kosovo and a draw with Sweden.
Slovenia's hopes for the World Cup qualifiers have taken a hit as forward Benjamin Sesko will miss crucial matches due to a knee injury. The Manchester United player left the field in the 88th minute during a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.
Despite United's initial assessment suggesting the injury is not serious, Sesko will remain under observation at Carrington this week. His absence could impact Slovenia's chances as they gear up to face Kosovo and Sweden, needing strong results to secure a playoff berth.
Currently third in Group B behind Switzerland and Kosovo, Slovenia must overcome deficits to secure a playoff spot, adding weight to their upcoming matches without their star forward on the pitch.
