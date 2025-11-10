Tamil Nadu Launches Hockey Junior World Cup Trophy Tour with a Cultural Flair
The Tamil Nadu Trophy Tour, along with the official mascot of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025, was launched in Chennai, marking a state-wide celebration of the sport that will span 38 districts. The event, attended by notable figures, underscores Tamil Nadu's commitment to hosting the prestigious event.
The Tamil Nadu Trophy Tour and the official mascot for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 were unveiled at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Monday. Set to be hosted in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10, 2025, the tour aims to spark statewide enthusiasm for the sport, traversing 38 districts from November 10 to 25, under the auspices of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and FIH President Dato' Tayyab Ikram.
The launch event, highlighted by the unveiling of the mascot 'Kangeyan,' drew prominent figures, including Members of Parliament, state ministers, and sports officials. 'Kangeyan,' inspired by the valiant Kangeyam Kaalai, encapsulates Tamil pride and heritage, linking traditional values with modern sportsmanship.
Tournament preparation is underway with a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Stalin, ensuring seamless organization. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey praised Tamil Nadu's commitment, while Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh emphasized the collaborative efforts with local government to offer a world-class sporting experience. Tamil Nadu's fervor is expected to make this event unforgettable.
