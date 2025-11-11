American Ownership on the Horizon for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid is set to transition to American ownership as Apollo Sports Capital becomes the majority shareholder early next year, the club announced. The financial specifics of the deal were not disclosed.

Current CEO Miguel Ángel Gil and President Enrique Cerezo will continue in their roles, ensuring leadership stability. The deal is said to not be part of a multi-club ownership strategy. Instead, it will boost Atletico's standing among football elites and foster long-term success for its global fanbase.

Apollo Sports Capital, already invested in major tennis tournaments like the Madrid Open and Miami Open, plans to inject additional funds to support Atletico's growth and infrastructure projects like Ciudad del Deporte, complementing their home at Metropolitano Stadium.