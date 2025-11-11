Liverpool's Uphill Battle: Robertson's Perspective

Liverpool's Andy Robertson admits the team faces a challenging Premier League title race after an eight-point gap opened up behind leaders Arsenal, following their defeat to Manchester City. This loss leaves Liverpool in eighth place, trailing behind Arsenal, who have seized a four-point advantage.

With five losses already this season—surpassing last year's total—Robertson stressed the need for steady performance and accumulating points moving forward. He encouraged fans and teammates not to fixate on the league table until midway through the season.

Despite a record investment of £446 million this transfer window, Liverpool's start has been underwhelming. Robertson stated the focus remains on winning each game rather than discussing the title race prematurely. The team's locker room discussions exclude title ambitions for now.