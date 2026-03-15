Scotland's Grit: Triumphs and Trials on the Rugby Field

Scotland's rugby team recently showcased some of their finest performances, according to coach Gregor Townsend, particularly after a stunning win over France.

Although Scotland fell short against Ireland with a 43-21 defeat, Townsend remains optimistic about the team's progression this season.

Despite tactical errors and the emotional weight of the game, both Townsend and captain Sione Tuipulotu underscore the team's achievements as a positive foundation for future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)