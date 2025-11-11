Federico Chiesa Withdraws from Italy's World Cup Qualifiers

Federico Chiesa, the Liverpool forward, has chosen not to participate in Italy's last two World Cup qualifying matches this week, according to coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Italy, who have missed the previous two World Cups, will play against Moldova and then face the group leaders, Norway, in Milan on Sunday. These games are crucial for securing an automatic spot in the World Cup finals to be held in North America.

Gattuso expressed understanding of Chiesa's decision, stating that personal circumstances must be respected. Despite Chiesa's absence, he remains a vital player for Liverpool, having made notable contributions in the ongoing season.