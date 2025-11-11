From Persistence to Podium: Xtep Elevates Vietnam's Running Culture

Xtep's elite athletes showcased their prowess at the Standard Chartered Heritage Marathon Hanoi 2025, with Ethiopian Duber Abdisa Teshome claiming the men's marathon title in 02:21:57. The women's event saw Ethiopian Lema Alemitu Ajema lead a podium sweep at 02:40:27, displaying Ethiopian dominance.

Vietnamese talent also shone with Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ capturing the national women's title. As the Strategic Technical and Exclusive Apparel Sponsor, Xtep marked its seventh consecutive year supporting Vietnamese runners, noting a shift toward better performance and professional-grade equipment.

Xtep introduced the 160X 7.0 series and hosted community events, reinforcing their 'Make It Different' philosophy. These initiatives reflect Xtep's commitment to Vietnam's running evolution, contributing significantly to its growing and professionalized running culture.