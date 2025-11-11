Left Menu

Desperation Mounts: Indian Football's Plea for Action

Indian football players plead for the Indian Super League (ISL) season to resume amidst frustration over stagnant negotiations. The All India Football Federation's failure to attract bidders for commercial rights exacerbates concerns over the league's future. The players urge immediate action to revive competitive football in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:40 IST
Indian football players have issued a desperate plea for swift action to resume the Indian Super League (ISL) season, which has been stalled due to administrative hurdles. Leading athletes, including Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri, expressed mounting frustration over the situation.

The All India Football Federation's recent announcement that no bids were received for the ISL's commercial rights compounded fears about the league's financial stability. The federation's Request for Proposal (RFP) had aimed to secure partners for a 15-year contract to monetize the league's commercial aspects.

The Bid Evaluation Committee, led by retired Justice Nageswara Rao, is set to report on the bidding process to the Supreme Court. The committee's findings will be crucial to charting a path forward for the ISL and addressing concerns over its economic sustainability.

