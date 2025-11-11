Left Menu

Kabaddi Championship League: Pioneering Haryana's Athletic Renaissance

The Kabaddi Championship League (KCL) is set to revolutionize the sport in India by nurturing unrecognized talent, primarily from Haryana. The initiative aims to raise the profile of kabaddi globally, ensuring sustainable sports practices. With a focus on youth empowerment, KCL promises to catalyze a new era in Indian sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:31 IST
Kabaddi Championship League: Pioneering Haryana's Athletic Renaissance
Kabaddi Championship League has been announced. (Photo: KCL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's traditional sport of kabaddi is poised for a major transformation with the launch of the Kabaddi Championship League (KCL). This new league seeks to empower emerging talent from Haryana, a state known for producing some of India's finest kabaddi players, and elevate the sport to a professional level.

The KCL initiative garners enthusiasm from players and coaches alike, with star player Ashu Malik highlighting the league's role in youth empowerment. With trials drawing thousands of young players, Haryana's kabaddi potential is set to gain national and international recognition through this ambitious sporting platform.

The KCL aims to professionalize kabaddi, establishing a continuous ecosystem to mentor young athletes. By introducing elements like player auctions and live broadcasts, and pledging to plant a tree for every raid point, KCL merges sports with sustainability. As Haryana gears up, the league promises a new era for kabaddi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Mobilizes Agencies in Delhi Blast Terror Hunt

Amit Shah Mobilizes Agencies in Delhi Blast Terror Hunt

 India
2
Delhi Blast Sparks Security Scrutiny Amid Terror Probe

Delhi Blast Sparks Security Scrutiny Amid Terror Probe

 India
3
Stability on the Horizon: Wall Street Awaits Government Reopening Amid Tech Resurgence

Stability on the Horizon: Wall Street Awaits Government Reopening Amid Tech ...

 Global
4
Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of polling in second phase of Bihar assembly elections: Officials.

Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of po...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025