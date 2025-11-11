Aubameyang's Last Shot at World Cup Glory with Gabon
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seeks to cap his international career by leading Gabon to their first World Cup through the African playoffs in Morocco. Gabon are set to face Nigeria, and a win could lead them to a final match for a chance at the inter-continental playoff in March.
- Country:
- Morocco
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may culminate his turbulent international career with Gabon by achieving a historic World Cup qualification through the African playoffs in Morocco this week.
Gabon, viewed as underdogs, will face Nigeria in Rabat on Thursday, followed by another playoff clash between Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo. With only one more coveted spot available, the stakes are high for the four runner-up teams from previous qualifiers.
The 36-year-old Aubameyang, who earned the title of African Footballer of the Year a decade ago, hopes to lead Gabon to unprecedented success. Despite his illustrious career, marked by a series of obstacles, this playoff represents a rare opportunity for a World Cup appearance for both Aubameyang and Gabon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nigeria's New Oil License Auction: Reviving Production and Assets
Hyderabad Police Deport Nigerian National for Illegal Overstay
Nigeria's New Army Chief Vows Strong Action Against Insurgents
Nigeria's New Army Chief Vows to Intensify Anti-Terror Operations
Nigerian Court Poised for Landmark Judgment in Nnamdi Kanu's Terrorism Trial