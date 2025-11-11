Aubameyang's Last Shot at World Cup Glory with Gabon

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may culminate his turbulent international career with Gabon by achieving a historic World Cup qualification through the African playoffs in Morocco this week.

Gabon, viewed as underdogs, will face Nigeria in Rabat on Thursday, followed by another playoff clash between Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo. With only one more coveted spot available, the stakes are high for the four runner-up teams from previous qualifiers.

The 36-year-old Aubameyang, who earned the title of African Footballer of the Year a decade ago, hopes to lead Gabon to unprecedented success. Despite his illustrious career, marked by a series of obstacles, this playoff represents a rare opportunity for a World Cup appearance for both Aubameyang and Gabon.

