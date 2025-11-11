Historic Triumphs and Remarkable Feats in Ranji Trophy Round Four

The Ranji Trophy's fourth round concluded with memorable performances, notably featuring Jammu and Kashmir's historic victory against Delhi. Aquib Nabi's exceptional five-wicket haul and Paras Dogra's stunning century powered J&K to triumph. Meanwhile, Vidarbha, Mumbai, and Madhya Pradesh showcased remarkable prowess securing vital wins, reshaping the points table dynamics.

In Group A, Vidarbha secured their spot at the top with 19 points, closely chased by Jharkhand. Group B witnessed Madhya Pradesh leading with 15 points, trailed by Karnataka with 14. Bengal dominated Group C, while Group D saw Mumbai maintain its stature with 17 points, with Jammu and Kashmir following closely.

Among individual highlights, pacer Shivam Mavi's all-round excellence stood out for UP against Nagaland, along with twin centuries from Vidarbha's Dhruv Shorey against Odisha. In a low-scoring affair, Punjab's batsmen effectively chased down Chandigarh's target, while Bengal's Shahbaz Ahmed shined with a dazzling seven-wicket haul against Railways, cementing a convincing victory.