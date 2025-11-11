Left Menu

Historic Triumphs and Remarkable Feats in Ranji Trophy Round Four

The fourth round of the Ranji Trophy witnessed remarkable performances as Jammu & Kashmir clinched a historic win over Delhi. Dominant displays by Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Mumbai also highlighted the round. Notably, Vidarbha tops Group A, Bengal leads Group C, and Mumbai excels in Group D.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:54 IST
Historic Triumphs and Remarkable Feats in Ranji Trophy Round Four
BCCI logo. (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ranji Trophy's fourth round concluded with memorable performances, notably featuring Jammu and Kashmir's historic victory against Delhi. Aquib Nabi's exceptional five-wicket haul and Paras Dogra's stunning century powered J&K to triumph. Meanwhile, Vidarbha, Mumbai, and Madhya Pradesh showcased remarkable prowess securing vital wins, reshaping the points table dynamics.

In Group A, Vidarbha secured their spot at the top with 19 points, closely chased by Jharkhand. Group B witnessed Madhya Pradesh leading with 15 points, trailed by Karnataka with 14. Bengal dominated Group C, while Group D saw Mumbai maintain its stature with 17 points, with Jammu and Kashmir following closely.

Among individual highlights, pacer Shivam Mavi's all-round excellence stood out for UP against Nagaland, along with twin centuries from Vidarbha's Dhruv Shorey against Odisha. In a low-scoring affair, Punjab's batsmen effectively chased down Chandigarh's target, while Bengal's Shahbaz Ahmed shined with a dazzling seven-wicket haul against Railways, cementing a convincing victory.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024

Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024

 India
2
Mumbai Congress Extends Deadline for BMC Poll Aspirants

Mumbai Congress Extends Deadline for BMC Poll Aspirants

 India
3
FA Charges Hannibal Mejbri with Misconduct

FA Charges Hannibal Mejbri with Misconduct

 Global
4
Credit Card Cloning Scam: Kolkata Police Probe Rs 11.86 Lakh Fraud

Credit Card Cloning Scam: Kolkata Police Probe Rs 11.86 Lakh Fraud

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025