4th National EMRS Sports Meet 2025 Kicks Off in Odisha with Grand Inauguration

In a celebration of athleticism, culture, and the spirit of tribal youth empowerment, the 4th National Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Sports Meet 2025 officially began on 11th November 2025 across Rourkela, Sundargarh, and Rajgangpur in Odisha. Organised by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)—an autonomous body under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA)—this five-day sporting extravaganza runs until 15th November 2025, bringing together student athletes from across the country.

The event underscores the Indian government’s commitment to holistic tribal development through sports, education, and cultural exposure.

A Grand Opening Ceremony: Symbolism and Celebration

The event was inaugurated by Shri Jual Oram, Hon’ble Minister of Tribal Affairs, at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium, Rourkela. The inauguration commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the ignition of the sports torch, symbolising the unity and spirit of competition among the tribal student athletes.

In his keynote speech, Shri Oram reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for tribal welfare through quality education, sports promotion, and inclusive development. He emphasized that initiatives like the EMRS Sports Meet not only highlight athletic excellence but also serve as platforms for building character and social inclusion among tribal youth.

Prominent Guests and Institutional Support

The inaugural function was graced by several key dignitaries:

Shri Ajeet K. Shrivastava, Commissioner, NESTS, Government of India

Shri B. Parameshwaran, Secretary, ST & SC Development Department, Government of Odisha

Shri Premjit Nayak, Director, ST

Shri Subhankar Mohapatra, Collector, Sundargarh

Commissioner Shrivastava delivered an inspiring address to the students, urging them to participate with discipline, determination, and sportsmanship. He reminded them that such national platforms are gateways not only for competition but also for self-discovery, team-building, and holistic development.

Participation at Scale: 5,500+ Student Athletes from Across India

This year’s edition has witnessed a record participation of over 5,500 student athletes from 21 States and 1 Union Territory. Each EMRS contingent proudly took part in the ceremonial march-past, a colourful and synchronized display of state unity and pride.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered under the guidance of Olympian hockey player Shri Lazarus Barla, a tribal sports icon whose journey continues to inspire young athletes from remote and tribal regions.

Meet Mascot 'Milan': A Symbol of Strength and Identity

Adding a unique flair to the event was the debut of the official EMRS Sports Meet mascot—'Milan', a melanistic tiger that represents Odisha’s rare and majestic wildlife. As a rare lineage of the Royal Bengal Tiger, Milan serves as a symbolic representation of strength, identity, and cultural pride among India’s tribal communities.

The mascot's presence throughout the sports meet is aimed at fostering a deeper connection between students and their roots, while also energizing the sports venues with enthusiasm and cheer.

Looking Ahead: A Grand Finale on 15th November 2025

The sports meet will culminate in a grand closing ceremony on 15th November 2025, coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a revered tribal freedom fighter and symbol of indigenous pride. The final day will feature prize distributions, cultural performances, and felicitations of top-performing athletes.

The finale mirrors the precedent set in 2024, where the cultural fest concluded in celebration of tribal heritage, and this year aims to deepen the integration of culture and sport.

EMRS: A Vision for Tribal Excellence in Education and Beyond

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) were established to provide quality education to tribal students in remote areas. With a focus on academics, sports, arts, and co-curricular growth, EMRSs are nurturing a generation of tribal youth with the potential to compete at national and global levels.

Events like the National EMRS Sports Meet exemplify this transformative vision by:

Encouraging sporting excellence

Providing a platform for talent discovery

Fostering unity across geographies and cultures

Promoting mental and physical well-being

Sports as a Vehicle for Empowerment

The 4th National EMRS Sports Meet 2025 is not just a sporting event—it is a celebration of youth, diversity, and national integration. With the support of MoTA, NESTS, and state governments, the initiative is helping bridge the gap between marginalisation and opportunity for thousands of tribal students.

As the competitions unfold over the next few days, the spotlight remains firmly on talent, resilience, and the dreams of young tribal athletes from every corner of India.